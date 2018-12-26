Black Market Trust Jazz Band Takes Center Stage Theater

The Black Market Trust jazz band will make a return appearance at Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.
The Los Angeles-based band performs favorite songs from The Great American Songbook infused with Django Reinhardt’s romantic and gypsy flavor, then adds intricate vocal harmonies and a dash of Rat Pack-style comedy.
Black Market Trust melds two distinctly different vibes — one of a gypsy campfire, the other a slick metropolitan nightclub — into a cohesive, stylish show.
For tickets, call Center Stage Theater, 805-541-2290, or visit www.centerstagetheater.org.
Fore more about the band, visit www.theblackmarkettrust.com.
— Brian Netzley for Black Market Trust.