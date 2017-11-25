Black Road Vegetation Fire West of Santa Maria Quickly Stopped

Crews quickly stopped a small vegetation fire from spreading Saturday morning west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At approximately 10 a.m., county firefighters responded to the 5000 block of Black Road for a blaze reportedly on Greka Energy property, Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

He said the fire, initially reported as a half-acre, burned approximately 2 acres.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., fire commanders canceled the bulldozer crews and said fire crews were undertaking mop-up operations.

An investigator has responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, Eliason said.

