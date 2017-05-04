Fundraiser Event to Give Valley Charter School a Boost

The Santa Ynez Valley Education Foundation and Santa Ynez Valley Charter School will hold their 17th annual Auction and Dinner — Black Tie and Blue Jeans — at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 3596 Sagunto St.

The evening will include raffle opportunities, silent and live auctions, a catered dinner, music and dancing.

The event is a benefit for Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, a nonprofit corporation that provides a publicly funded kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school. Proceeds from the event help support music, art, technology and science programs.

Tickets are $75 per person or $560 for a table of eight. Buy tickets online at www.syvef.org or directly at Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, 3525 Pine St., Santa Ynez.

Santa Ynez Valley Charter School Santa Ynez Valley Charter School opened on Sept. 4, 2000, as an independent charter school founded by more than 70 parents, educators and community members. Today, it serves 200 students K-8.

For more information, visit www.syvcs.org or call 686-7360.

— Santa Ynez Valley Education Foundation.