Black-White Border Collie Mix Found on Las Positas Road

A border collie mix, believed to be about 2 years old, was found on Las Positas Road near the Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Club and turned in to Santa Barbara County Animal Services.
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | December 28, 2015 | 11:00 p.m.

A white and black dog was found wandering on Las Positas Road near Stanley Drive across from the Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Club on the afternoon of Dec. 28.

The friendly and well-behaved dog, a female, was wearing a faded red collar but had no identification tags.

The individual who found her walked her around the Samarkand neighborhood, including upper MacKenzie Park, but no one recognized her and the dog made no effort to pull in any homeward direction.

She was taken to Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 5473 Overpass Road, where a search for a microchip was unsuccessful.

Animal Services staff believe she is a border collie mix and about 2 years old. She was given an identification number of A397062.

Click here for more information, or call 805.681.5285.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen

