Black Women Organized for Political Action Says Santa Barbara Mayor is ‘Most Qualified Candidate’

Cementing her status as the top choice among key women’s organizations in the race for California's 24th Congressional District seat, Tuesday, Sept. 29, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider landed her fifth endorsement from either a statewide or national women’s organization.

Tuesday's endorsement comes from the Black Women Organized for Political Action (BWOPA).

Dezie Woods-Jones, state president of BWOPA, announced the organizations endorsement of Mayor Schneider by releasing the following statement:

“After reviewing her record and speaking in great detail with her about her plans to take on Washington’s establishment in the name of getting things done for women and California, it is my distinct pleasure to announce that the Black Women Organized for Political Action are strongly endorsing Helene Schneider for Congress.

"Helene is the most qualified candidate for Congress. We are confident that she has the skills and the vision to move America forward, away from gridlock and towards progress. Progress on social and economic justice, on civil rights and on equality for every American. For these reasons and many more, Helene has our enthusiastic support,” Woods-Jones stated.

In addition to the endorsement from the BWOPA, Mayor Schneider has collected the following endorsements from statewide and national women’s groups: National Women’s Political Caucus (NWPC), National Organization for Women (NOW) PAC, Women’s Political Committee (WPC) of California and California Women 4 Women Political Caucus.

Besides women’s organizations, Mayor Schneider has assembled a massive coalition of supporters, including local neighborhood and grassroots activists, gun violence prevention leaders, groups that represent working men and women, environmentalists, LGBTQ community activists, educators, small business owners, animal welfare organizations, business leaders and countless others.

Mayor Schneider also rolled out several endorsements from local Ventura community leaders, Monday, Sept. 28, including Debbie Golden, president of Ventura Unified School District; Chip Fraser, president of Ventura Unified Educators Association; Ed Summers, City of Ventura City Council Member (Ret.) and Marie Lakan, vice chair, City of Ventura Cultural Affairs Commission.

Beyond endorsements, much of the dynamics in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat have changed recently following news of a poll by the nationally respected firm Lake Research, which showed Mayor Schneider leading the field of Democrats behind Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjuan, with Achadjian at 24 percent and Schneider at 16 percent, and the next closest Democrat lagging behind at 11 percent.

According to Lake Research, after voters hear positive profiles of all the candidates, Schneider closes the gap with Achadjian, advancing from 16 percent to 23 percent of the vote. The next closest Democrat is 8-points behind, demonstrating that Schneider is the Democrat best-poised to advance to the general election.

For more information about Mayor Helene Schneider's campaign or to view her full list of endorsements, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org.

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Mayor Helene Schneider.