Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:59 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

BlackBerry Counsel Steven E. Zipperstein Named to Antioch University Santa Barbara Board of Trustees

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University Santa Barbara | June 6, 2016 | 2:00 p.m.
Steven E. Zipperstein Click to view larger
Steven E. Zipperstein (Courtesy photo)

Antioch University Santa Barbara has announced the election of Steven E. Zipperstein to its board of trustees.

As chief legal officer of BlackBerry Ltd., Zipperstein is responsible for the company’s worldwide legal, government relations and public policy affairs.

Prior to joining BlackBerry, Zipperstein served as general counsel for Verizon Wireless.

He has taught at Loyola Law School and published several law review articles. In addition, he has testified before Congress numerous times on telecommunications policy issues.

Zipperstein has long been a proponent of higher education as a lever for social change.

“I am honored to be chosen for the board of AUSB because I admire the university’s commitment to academic excellence and its mandate to provide access to higher education for all qualified students,” he said. “As one surveys Santa Barbara’s schools, institutions and businesses, it readily becomes apparent that Antioch graduates are the problem-solvers of our community.”

A graduate of UC Los Angeles and the UC Davis Law School, Zipperstein worked for more than nine years as a federal prosecutor in the United States Attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

He also served as a special counselor to U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno during the 1995 congressional hearings regarding events at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas.

“With his vast business acumen, great intelligence and even greater heart, Steve Zipperstein will be an enormous asset to our board and the entire university,” said AUSB Board of Trustees Chair Vicki Riskin. “We are thrilled to welcome him aboard.”

Zipperstein and his wife, Diane, live in Santa Barbara and have three grown daughters.

Brian Dearth represents Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 