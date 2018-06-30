Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:42 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Blaine Inafuku to Help Craft Santa Barbara Symphony’s Artistic Vision

By Kevin A. Marvin for Santa Barbara Symphony | June 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Blaine Inafuku
Blaine Inafuku (Karya Schanilec)

Blaine Inafuku will join the Santa Barbara Symphony as director of artistic administration on July 2, the symphony has announced.

Alongside the symphony’s artistic and music director Nir Kabaretti and the artistic advisory committee, Inafuku will play a key role in the crafting and implementation of the organization’s artistic vision.

Inafuku’s primary focus will include curating innovative artistic programming that meets the community's needs with critical responsibilities in the planning and administration of the orchestra operations, budget, orchestra personnel, and production management.

Joining the senior management team, Inafuku comes to the Santa Barbara Symphony with more than 10 years of artistic and operations management experience with some of the industry’s top ensembles, including the Seattle Symphony, the former Chicago Chamber Musicians and the Chicago Symphony.

A classically trained percussionist, Inafuku’s extensive knowledge of the classical repertoire will serve Santa Barbara Symphony in bringing creative, meaningful programming to the community.

He has a strong background in production planning and internal operations of small and large ensembles and has performed with the Chicago Symphony, Chicago Lyric Opera and Seattle Symphony, and abroad with the Hong Kong Philharmonic.

Blaine earned a master of music degree from DePaul University in Chicago; a bachelor of music from Northwestern University, in Evanston, Ill.; and holds a professional performance certificate from Lynn Conservatory of Music in Boca Raton, Fla.

“The director of artistic administration has overall responsibility to help create and produce programming that is creative and innovative to meet the needs of today’s and future audiences,” said Kevin Marvin, executive director.

“In this key role, Blaine will complement the senior management team, and bring his extensive experience and enthusiasm to the Santa Barbara Symphony,” Marvin said.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Santa Barbara Symphony,” Inafuku said.. “Having spent a summer here many years ago as a fellow at the Music Academy of the West, it was very apparent to me that this is a community that loves and greatly appreciates the arts.

"The wide range of concerts offered by the Santa Barbara Symphony is remarkable and I’m looking forward to building on that further, working with music director Nir Kabaretti, executive director Kevin Marvin, the musicians and senior management team to bring programming that reflects this vibrant community that I will soon call my home.”

The Santa Barbara Symphony officially begins celebrating the 65th anniversary July 1 at the start of its new fiscal year, and will kick off the 2018-19 season at the Symphony Ball Oct. 19, followed by performances of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue Oct. 20-21.

For additional information, visit www.thesymphony.org.

— Kevin A. Marvin for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 

