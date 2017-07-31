Blair Henley Pitches Foresters to Shut-Out Victory at NBC Tourney

Baseball

Blair Henley pitched seven shutout innings and David Clawson belted a three-run homer, leading the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 4-0 win over the San Diego Force in a pool play game at the National Baseball Congress World Series on Monday night in Wichita, Kan.

Henley allowed three hits, walked one and struck out seven. Kyle Smith, Nathan Wiles and Daniel Vasquez pitched shutout relief.

The Foresters gave Henley a run in the first inning on consecutive singles by Joshua Jung, Luke Ritter and Evan Lee.

In the third, Hank LoForte and Lee were on base when Clawson belted a homer for a 4-0 lead.

The Foresters complete pool play on Wednesday against the Colorado Sox.