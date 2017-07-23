Blair Henley’s Stellar Pitching Leads Foresters in Home Finale, 7-0

Baseball

Blair Henley pitched a stellar seven innings for the Santa Barbara Foresters in a 7-0 victory over the San Luis Obispo Blues in their home finale on Sunday at Pershing Park.

The Blues were held to two hits in the California Collegiate League baseball game.

Henley allowed one hit — a triple by the Blues’ Ricky Martinez with one out in the seventh. He got the next batter on a come-backer and ended the inning with a strike out. He struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter.

Reliever Kyle Smith gave up the other hit in the eighth. Colton Follett pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Foresters took a 1-0 in the third inning. David Hamilton doubled, went to third on a fly out to center by Hank LoForte and scored on a wild pitch,

Santa Barbara erupted for four runs in the sixth. With the bases loaded, Spencer Steer hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Joshua Jung. John McMillon followed with a three-run homer for a 5-0 lead.

Austin Todd hit a run-scoring double in the seventh and Steer belted a solo homer in the eighth.

The Foresters (24-11 in the CCL and 30-12 overall) finish their regular season on Tuesday at the Conejo Oaks before heading to Wichita, Kan., to defend their National Baseball Congress World Series title. They are seeking a record seventh championship.