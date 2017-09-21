Golf
Blair Sisters Lead Carpinteria Golf to 7th Win of Season
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 21, 2017 | 5:53 p.m.
Amanda Blair made three pars and earned medalist honors with a 44, leading the Carpinteria girls golf team to a win over Nordhoff on Thursday.
Amanda Blair shot a 44 and her sister, Mikayla Blair, scored a personal best of 47.
Iliana Esquivel carded a 51 and Ariana Argueta-Vega lowered her scored for the fourth time this season with a 56.
Carpinteria improves to 7-1 on the season.
Carpenteria
Amanda Blair 44
Mikayla Blair 47
Iliana Esquivel 51
Ariana Argueta-Vega 56
Tahis Alcantar 57
Lucy Light 63
Nordhoff
Melissa Avila 59
Lupita Serrato 64
Ana Ketelsen 66
Emely De Leon 68
Edna Hernandez 70
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.