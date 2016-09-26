Blake Erwin, Jenna MacFarlane Win Athlete of the Week Honors

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Jenna MacFarlane and Blake Erwin couldn’t be stopped on the volleyball court and football field last week.

Their dominating performances led their respective teams to victories and earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

The San Marcos volleyball team was paced by the “Big Mac Attack” of MacFarlane in wins over Santa Barbara and Buena. She blasted 20 kills with no hitting errors in a road sweep of the Dons and followed that with 15 kills and 11 digs against Buena. The wins evened the Royals’ record at 2-2 in Channel League.

Erwin made a statement as a running back for the CIF-SS Division 10 third-ranked Dos Pueblos football team. The senior, who had been playing wide receiver, rushed for 257 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 49-6 victory over San Luis Obispo. He also caught four passes.

The honorable mention choices for this week include: Libby Dahlberg (Westmont volleyball), Josefine Von Der Burg (SBCC soccer), Erica Schroeder (San Marcos cross country) , Grace Fuss (Cate tennis), Sawyer Rhodes (Santa Barbara High water polo) Dylan Elliott (Dos Pueblos water polo), Hunter Clark (Dos Pueblos cross country) and Demetrius Vinson (SBCC football).

