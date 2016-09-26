Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:01 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Blake Erwin, Jenna MacFarlane Win Athlete of the Week Honors

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 26, 2016 | 3:39 p.m.

Jenna MacFarlane and Blake Erwin couldn’t be stopped on the volleyball court and football field last week.

Jenna MacFarlane, San Marcos volleyball. Click to view larger
Jenna MacFarlane, San Marcos volleyball.
Blake Erwin, Dos Pueblos football. Click to view larger
Blake Erwin, Dos Pueblos football.

Their dominating performances led their respective teams to victories and earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

The San Marcos volleyball team was paced by the “Big Mac Attack” of MacFarlane in wins over Santa Barbara and Buena. She blasted 20 kills with no hitting errors in a road sweep of the Dons and followed that with 15 kills and 11 digs against Buena. The wins evened the Royals’ record at 2-2 in Channel League.

Erwin made a statement as a running back for the CIF-SS Division 10 third-ranked Dos Pueblos football team. The senior, who had been playing wide receiver, rushed for 257 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 49-6 victory over San Luis Obispo. He also caught four passes.

The honorable mention choices for this week include: Libby Dahlberg (Westmont volleyball), Josefine Von Der Burg (SBCC soccer), Erica Schroeder (San Marcos cross country) , Grace Fuss (Cate tennis), Sawyer Rhodes (Santa Barbara High water polo) Dylan Elliott (Dos Pueblos water polo), Hunter Clark (Dos Pueblos cross country) and Demetrius Vinson (SBCC football).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 