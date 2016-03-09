Blake Katsev’s 3-Run Blast Powers San Marcos Past Hueneme

Baseball

Blake Katsev belted a three-run homer, and San Marcos jumped on Hueneme with five runs in the first three innings en route to a 10-1 victory in its final game of the So Cal Invitational baseball tournament on Wednesday.

Chad Soreneson started the game and went before innings and Ian Churchill finished up. Churchill struck out five batters.

Katsev paced the offensive, going 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Sebastian Rojas and a RBI single for the Royals.

San Marcos (4-1) is off until its Channel League opner on Friday, March 18 at Buena.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.