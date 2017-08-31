Blast Heard Around Lompoc Valley Blamed On Vandenberg AFB Ordnance Disposal

The detonation of ordnance at Vandenberg Air Force Base created a loud blast heard and felt around the Lompoc Valley on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., residents began posting on social media their concerns and questions about the blast.

A day earlier Vandenberg officials had advised those on base that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team would be conducting explosive range disposal and training operations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple detonations were planned and base officials said the military bomb squad expected to detonate up to 222 pounds of explosives.

Vandenberg’s explosive ordnance disposal team regularly conducts this type of training, but in the past public affairs staff had alerted the off-base community about the planned explosions.

