Blaze Chars 1/4-Acre Near Fairview Avenue in Goleta

No structures are damaged in late-night fire along Highway 101

Firefighters took about 30 minutes to contain a vegetation fire that broke out late Monday night along Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze, which broke out shortly after 9:30 p.m. between the southbound freeway and the railroad tracks, charred about a quarter acre before being corralled, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Three county engine crews responded to the blaze just south of Fairview Avenue, which was knocked down a little after 10 p.m., Sadecki said.

Freeway traffic remained open, but traffic in the area was slowed, and the southbound freeway offramp at Fairview was closed for a time.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.