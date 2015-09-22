Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:54 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Bless Your Furry Friend at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church During Pet-Friendly Holy Communion

By Heather Childress for All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church | September 22, 2015 | 1:51 p.m.

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito warmly invites everyone to bring your favorite furry, feathered or finned friend, and join the chorus of all creation in the church Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. for a St. Francis Day pet blessing.

While the 8 a.m. worship service will be a pet-free zone, at 10 a.m. we will gather for a special, and slightly shortened, Sunday service of Holy Communion ceremony. 

The Rev. Aimeé Eyer-Delevett noted, “We believe God made all of creation and called it good. To share God’s blessing, we invite our pets to join us in the sanctuary on this special day.”

“St. Francis Day is also a special day of intergenerational worship at All Saints,” continued Rev. Eyer-Delevett. “Children will help lead worship, and our Parish School 
children have been preparing a special song to help lift up worship in song. It truly will be a joyful day of celebrating all of God’s good creation.”

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, located at 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara, welcomes everyone of all ages and denominations to join in worship and 
fellowship each week with services held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. 

An Eventide service is offered for casual mid-week worship at 6 p.m. with a simple meal served afterward.

Children are welcome in church each Sunday and for those who wish to join, Sunday School is offered at 9:50 a.m. for children Pre-K through eigth grade in the Parish House.

Child care is provided at the 10:00 a.m. service for children three years and younger in the Bumble Room of the Parish School behind the church.

Let’s worship and grow in God’s love together!

Call the church office for more information: 805.969.4771.

— Heather Childress represents All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 