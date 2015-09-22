Bless Your Furry Friend at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church During Pet-Friendly Holy Communion

Faith

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito warmly invites everyone to bring your favorite furry, feathered or finned friend, and join the chorus of all creation in the church Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. for a St. Francis Day pet blessing.

While the 8 a.m. worship service will be a pet-free zone, at 10 a.m. we will gather for a special, and slightly shortened, Sunday service of Holy Communion ceremony.

The Rev. Aimeé Eyer-Delevett noted, “We believe God made all of creation and called it good. To share God’s blessing, we invite our pets to join us in the sanctuary on this special day.”

“St. Francis Day is also a special day of intergenerational worship at All Saints,” continued Rev. Eyer-Delevett. “Children will help lead worship, and our Parish School

children have been preparing a special song to help lift up worship in song. It truly will be a joyful day of celebrating all of God’s good creation.”

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, located at 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara, welcomes everyone of all ages and denominations to join in worship and

fellowship each week with services held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

An Eventide service is offered for casual mid-week worship at 6 p.m. with a simple meal served afterward.

Children are welcome in church each Sunday and for those who wish to join, Sunday School is offered at 9:50 a.m. for children Pre-K through eigth grade in the Parish House.

Child care is provided at the 10:00 a.m. service for children three years and younger in the Bumble Room of the Parish School behind the church.

Let’s worship and grow in God’s love together!

Call the church office for more information: 805.969.4771.

— Heather Childress represents All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.