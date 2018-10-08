Blessing of Animals: St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley’s Annual Pet Project

More than 100 humans and their animals, including dogs, cats and rabbits, attended the annual St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church free Blessing of the Animals Oct. 7 in downtown Los Olivos.

People of all ages from throughout the Central Coast brought their animals on a lead or in a crate for the casual, outdoor service on the front lawn of the church.

The blessing of the animals is conducted in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi near his feast day of Oct. 4, honoring his love for all creatures great and small.

Each received a special individual prayer of blessing by The Rev. Dr. Randall Day, priest/rector of St. Mark’s.

“Friend and companion; may God your creator and preserver, bless, defend and keep you and all who are involved in your care and protection this day and forever,” Day said.

All creatures great and small enjoyed a musical performance by Adam Phillips, founder of Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara during the event.



For more information on events at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley, contact the church office, 805-688-4454 or visit www.SMITV.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.