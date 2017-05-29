Blistering Final Round Vaults Mitch Martin to SB City Golf Championship

Mitch Martin saved his best golf for the final round of the Santa Barbara City Golf Championship.
Martin fired a 6-under par 64 on Sunday and ran away with the title at a windy Santa Barbara Golf Club. The Cal Poly golfer from Arroyo Grande finished at 7-under 203 and won by five shots.
Second-round leader Jake Ledbetter played through a back injury he suffered early in the final round, shot a 72 and finished in a tie for second place with San Marcos golfer Sam Metzger at 2-under 208. Brian Helton was fourth at 1-under 209 while Nathan Clark, Preston Smith, Sage Casaga and Tyler Ley shared fifth place at even-par 210.
Martin, who was three shots back entering the final round of the 54-hole event, said he was playing in his first tournament in six months after suffering a broken hand. His 64 was the lowest round of the tournament.
2017 Sana Barbara City Championship
Final Gross Scores
Mitchell Martin -7 68-71-64—203
Jake Ledbetter -2 68-68-72—208
Sam Metzger -2 65-72-71—208
Brian Helton -1 69-68-72—209
Nathan Clark Even 68-70-72—210
Preston Smith Even 68-72-70—210
Sage M Casaga Even 69-69-72—210
Tyler Ley Even 66-74-70—210
Cade B Casaga +2 73-70-69—212
Isaac Stone +2 69-70-73—212
Preston W. Gomersall +2 71-67-74—212
Bennett Reichard +3 70-71-72—213
Hunter Epson +3 70-69-74—213
Seth P Ludwick +4 74-69-71—214
Jordan Scott +5 70-70-75—215
Bobby Schaeffer +6 68-73-75—216
Thayer White +6 77-66-73—216
Danny Carroll +11 69-72-80—221
Dave Aarons +13 70-73-80—223