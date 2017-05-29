Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:19 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Blistering Final Round Vaults Mitch Martin to SB City Golf Championship

Mitch Martin chips on to the green during his final-round of 64 at the Santa Barbara City Golf Championship. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 29, 2017 | 8:07 p.m.

Mitch Martin saved his best golf for the final round of the Santa Barbara City Golf Championship.

Mitch Martin was playing in his first tournament in six months (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Martin fired a 6-under par 64 on Sunday and ran away with the title at a windy Santa Barbara Golf Club. The Cal Poly golfer from Arroyo Grande finished at 7-under 203 and won by five shots.

Second-round leader Jake Ledbetter played through a back injury he suffered early in the final round, shot a 72 and finished in a tie for second place with San Marcos golfer Sam Metzger at 2-under 208. Brian Helton was fourth at 1-under 209 while Nathan Clark, Preston Smith, Sage Casaga and Tyler Ley shared fifth place at even-par 210.

Martin, who was three shots back entering the final round of the 54-hole event,  said he was playing in his first tournament in six months after suffering a broken hand. His 64 was the lowest round of the tournament.


2017 Sana Barbara City Championship

Final Gross Scores 

Mitchell Martin -7 68-71-64—203

Jake Ledbetter -2 68-68-72—208

Sam Metzger -2 65-72-71—208

Brian Helton -1 69-68-72—209

Nathan Clark Even 68-70-72—210

Preston Smith Even 68-72-70—210

Sage M Casaga Even 69-69-72—210

Tyler Ley Even 66-74-70—210

Cade B Casaga +2 73-70-69—212

Isaac Stone +2 69-70-73—212

Preston W. Gomersall +2 71-67-74—212

Bennett Reichard +3 70-71-72—213

Hunter Epson +3 70-69-74—213

Seth P Ludwick +4 74-69-71—214

Jordan Scott +5 70-70-75—215

Bobby Schaeffer +6 68-73-75—216

Thayer White +6 77-66-73—216

Danny Carroll +11 69-72-80—221

Dave Aarons +13 70-73-80—223

