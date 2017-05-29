Blistering Final Round Vaults Mitch Martin to SB City Golf Championship

Golf

Mitch Martin saved his best golf for the final round of the Santa Barbara City Golf Championship.

Martin fired a 6-under par 64 on Sunday and ran away with the title at a windy Santa Barbara Golf Club. The Cal Poly golfer from Arroyo Grande finished at 7-under 203 and won by five shots.

Second-round leader Jake Ledbetter played through a back injury he suffered early in the final round, shot a 72 and finished in a tie for second place with San Marcos golfer Sam Metzger at 2-under 208. Brian Helton was fourth at 1-under 209 while Nathan Clark, Preston Smith, Sage Casaga and Tyler Ley shared fifth place at even-par 210.

Martin, who was three shots back entering the final round of the 54-hole event, said he was playing in his first tournament in six months after suffering a broken hand. His 64 was the lowest round of the tournament.



2017 Sana Barbara City Championship

Final Gross Scores

Mitchell Martin -7 68-71-64—203

Jake Ledbetter -2 68-68-72—208

Sam Metzger -2 65-72-71—208

Brian Helton -1 69-68-72—209

Nathan Clark Even 68-70-72—210

Preston Smith Even 68-72-70—210

Sage M Casaga Even 69-69-72—210

Tyler Ley Even 66-74-70—210

Cade B Casaga +2 73-70-69—212

Isaac Stone +2 69-70-73—212

Preston W. Gomersall +2 71-67-74—212

Bennett Reichard +3 70-71-72—213

Hunter Epson +3 70-69-74—213

Seth P Ludwick +4 74-69-71—214

Jordan Scott +5 70-70-75—215

Bobby Schaeffer +6 68-73-75—216

Thayer White +6 77-66-73—216

Danny Carroll +11 69-72-80—221

Dave Aarons +13 70-73-80—223