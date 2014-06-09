Blochman School Students, Teachers Give Thanks for Gift of New Auditorium Floor

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Blochman School will officially honor the generous donors whose tireless efforts and financial support made possible a new floor in the school’s auditorium.

“Our auditorium is really the center of the universe for us here at Blochman School," said Doug Brown, principal and superintendent of the Santa Maria school. "It not only serves as our auditorium, this is our basketball court, theater, community center and cafeteria. Needless to say, it gets a lot of use and has been in need of a new floor for some time.

“We are extremely lucky to have a core group of community partners who support our school. ERG California, CalPortland, Lehigh Hanson, PetroRock Energy and Vaquero Energy all stepped up and made this happen for the Blochman family.

"Students, staff and parents are reaping the benefits of their hard work and generosity.”

The donors will all receive commendations from the students and staff of Blochman School on Tuesday. The ceremony will be appropriately held in the auditorium.