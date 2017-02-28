Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:42 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Block Party a Cultural Exchange in the Era of Trump

By Eddie Gonzales/Marcus Lopez for Ethnic Studies Now! | February 28, 2017 | 2:29 p.m.

The Ethnic Studies Now! Coalition of Santa Barbara (ESNSB) invites the public to its 2nd Annual Block Party for a cultural exchange and celebration of ethnic studies from noon-11 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Casa de la Raza, 601 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara.

The ESNSB block party, which is free to attend, unites youth in recognition of the multiculturalism and uniqueness of the area's neighborhoods and communities.

ESNSB teaches the value of our common historical roots by explicitly addressing the diversity that lies at the heart of American democracy.

Most importantly, Ethnic Studies Now! fosters unity through education in the era of Trump.

Local musical celebrities including ALAS, Azlan Underground, Kahuilla King, Danza Mexica Chahtemoc, Chumash Intertribal Singers will perform song, art and spoken word in celebration of Santa Barbara’s historical diversity.

Information and workshops will be available on a variety of grassroots organizations that provide services and social support networks for our citizenry.

Ethnic studies has been shown to build self-esteem and pride in our communities. For example, said Eddie Gonzales, “ESNSB will in effect raise our raza to new levels in our society.”

Student leader Sage Gaspar said, “We need to take control of our schools to better ourselves by having ethnic studies for everyone.”

Casmali Lopez, a Chumash youth activist, maintains that, “self-determination and self reliance and building a community collective like Ethnic Studies Now! is the first step in giving us a voice and empowering ourselves.”

Recently, Santa Barbara students voiced their collective outrage at the Trump administration’s promulgation of a climate of fear and hate by coordinated walkouts from schools and universities.

“I had no idea that Santa Barbara had a Latino population this big,” said Cary Matsuoka, superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD), in a recent interview in the Santa Barbara Independent.

The new superintendent faces the challenge of improving the retention and graduation rates for students of color by helping their overall academic performance. One of the solutions lies in the inclusion of ethnic studies in the SBUSD curriculum.

Investigations have shown that ethnic studies is an approved pedagogy that significantly boosts student performance across the board.

ESNSB works to modify the existing graduation requirements for the SBUSD to include a semester-long UC/CSU transferrable ethnic studies course of five units.

ESNSB seeks to introduce ethnic studies by 2020 so all subsequent graduating classes will be required to complete one ethnic studies course prior to commencement.

— Eddie Gonzales/Marcus Lopez for Ethnic Studies Now!.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 