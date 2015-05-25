Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:31 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Block Party, ‘Nonprofit Showcase’ Returning to Calle Real Center in Goleta

By Glenn Avolio for the Calle Real Center | updated logo | May 25, 2015 | 4:00 p.m.

Calle Real
Representatives from local nonprofits will provide resources and information during the fourth annual Caring and Sharing event June 6 at the Calle Real Center. (Calle Real Center photo)

On June 6 from noon to 3 p.m., the Calle Real Center, located on Calle Real between Patterson and Fairview avenues in Goleta, will be transformed into a neighborhood Block Party and “nonprofit” showcase.

It will be a great day of fun with three bounce houses and an obstacle course. There will be two face painters, fantastic balloon animals, a wandering musician and costumed characters featuring your favorite green tinker fairy and Captain Jack the Pirate. Kids will also be able to meet our first responders up close and see a county fire truck, AMR ambulance and sheriff’s cruiser. Delicious food samples will be available from participating restaurants.

Animal rescue and adoption groups will show off the cutest dogs and cats to potential new family members in several places around the mall, including The Pet House. There will be music with groups from Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy at the Nugget, Doug Giordani playing something for everyone as he wanders the event with his guitar and vocal stylings by Sloane Reali and some of her students courtesy of Baroness Jewelers.

At the same time all that fun is going on, the center will be overflowing with nonprofit organizations, sharing the spaces in front of the stores, ready to show the public just what it is that makes these nonprofits so valuable to our community. This is a fun and educational opportunity. Both the Goleta and Santa Barbara Chambers of Commerce are supporting the event once again.

A big thanks to the media sponsors, Rincon Broadcasting/K-Lite, Noozhawk, the Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Sentinel, ParentClick, Goleta Gazette and Santa Barbara Big City Buzz. Support is also provided by Tea in Tiaras, Sidekick Creative, the UPS Store, Macaroni Kids and the many fine merchants of the Calle Real Center. The wonderful students at EF International will be helping to staff the event this year.

Fifty merchants will participate and hundreds of parents and kids are expected to come by and enjoy the festivities while supporting their favorite non-profits and learning more about our community and the people and groups that make it such a special place.

Nonprofits already signed up to participate this year are: Habitat for Humanity, Center for Sustainable Energy, American Heart Association, AAUW (American Association for University Women), SB Genealogical Society, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast, Girls Inc., Coastal Self Defense, Tri County Arthritis Foundation, Jodi House Brain Injury, Friendship Center, United Boys and Girls Club Goleta Unit, Rental Housing Mediation Task Force, Domestic Violence Solutions, Rotary Club of Goleta, Rape Crisis Center, Devereux, Ice in Paradise, Alzheimer’s Association, Center for Successful Aging, Hospice of Santa Barbara, Calm, IV YMCA, Toastmasters International Santa Barbara, Humane Society, Central Coast Type I Diabetes Foundation, Santa Barbara Partners in Education, Little League Challengers, sbSNAP.org, Down Syndrome, Friendship Center, American Cancer Society, Santa Barbara Response Network, Pathpoint, United Way, Isla Vista Youth Project, Santa Barbara Village, K-9 Pals, ASAP, Villa Majella,  North Side Optimists, FoodBank of SB, Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, SB County Air Pollution Control District, SEE International, Parkinson’s Association of SB, What is Love Teens, Family Services Agency, Goleta Chamber, Give a Dog a Home, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Goleta Library, Friends of Goleta Library, New Directions Travel, Special Olympics, Goleta Valley Historical Society, Goleta Valley Community Center, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team In Training, Koinonia Family Services, SBCC New Center for Lifelong Learning, Food From the Heart, Unite-to-Light, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Visiting Nurse Hospice and Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy.

Presented by the Calle Real Merchants Association. For more information, contact Glenn Avolio at [email protected] or 805.886.5438.

— Glenn Avolio represents the Calle Real Center.

 

