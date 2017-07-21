Blondes and Brunettes Clash in Benefit Football Game at Bishop Diego

This Saturday, the fourth annual Blondes vs. Brunettes Flag Football game takes place for the first time at Bishop Diego High School.

The game, a fund-raising event for the Alzheimer's Association, kicks off at 12:30 p.m., following an 11 a.m. tailgate party. Local food trucks such as Shrimp vs. Chef, 805 Street Bites, Santa Barbara Woodfire Catering, ParadICE, and Mr. E’s Freeze will be providing food, drink and dessert for the women playing in the game and the spectators.

Tickets are $20 and can be acquired from any player, online and from the Alzheimer’s Association Santa Barbara office. There are $60 VIP tickets that include designated shaded sitting, and one drink and one food ticket. Admission at the game is $25.

This community event raises money and gains support for the Alzheimer’s Association. The organization helps to prevent Alzheimer’s, especially in women. Their mission is to, “eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.”

The goal of Blondes vs. Brunettes is to raise over $100,000. Each player donates $500 herself. Nationally, the football games have raised more than $9,000,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association since the start in 2005.

Last year, the local flag football game generated over $85,000. The Blondes won the game, 18-12.

Donations can be made at act.alz.org/bvbsb.

Team captains, Kiersten Hess and Breanna Czenczelewski took the field last year with their co-captains, Heather Moine and Feli Rueff. Hess, who works as a social worker and helps coordinate the chapter’s Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative and is on the Chapter’s Board of Directors said: “I love getting the younger crowd involved and aware.”

The money raised by the event has a large impact on the people affected by the disease who find the emotional and financial support necessary through the organization, according to Hess.

In California, there are 500,000 people suffering from Alzheimer’s, and 10,000 people in Santa Barbara are among them, according to the local chapter. This disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the nation.

