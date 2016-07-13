Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:39 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Blondes and Brunettes to Tackle Alzheimer’s Disease at 3rd Annual Flag Football Fundraiser

By Kelly Reid for the California Central Chapter of the Alzehimer’s Association | July 13, 2016 | 2:40 p.m.

On July 23, 2016, a group of Santa Barbara ladies will meet at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club to play a game of flag football.

The event coincides with the third annual Blondes vs. Brunettes fundraiser to tackle Alzheimer’s, which is held in more than 75 cities nationwide.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s mission is to serve families facing Alzheimer’s and to eliminate the disease through the advancement of research.

The teams play for their grandparents, parents, family and friends. They also play so that their generation can make a difference.

“I find it outstanding that these young ladies want to give their time and energy to fight a disease that primarily faces the older generation,” says Kelly Reid, a Goleta resident.

While many of the ladies are skilled athletes in their own right, they train with high school football coaches for two months, perfecting their game.

The blondes won the first year, and the brunettes won the second year, but the real winners were the 10,000 families served by the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter.

The ladies surpassed their goal of $65,000 last year by raising $83,000. Their goal this year is $100,000. 

Donations and tickets to the game can be found here.

— Kelly Reid represents the California Central Chapter of the Alzehimer’s Association.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 