Blondes and Brunettes to Tackle Alzheimer’s Disease at 3rd Annual Flag Football Fundraiser

On July 23, 2016, a group of Santa Barbara ladies will meet at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club to play a game of flag football.

The event coincides with the third annual Blondes vs. Brunettes fundraiser to tackle Alzheimer’s, which is held in more than 75 cities nationwide.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s mission is to serve families facing Alzheimer’s and to eliminate the disease through the advancement of research.

The teams play for their grandparents, parents, family and friends. They also play so that their generation can make a difference.

“I find it outstanding that these young ladies want to give their time and energy to fight a disease that primarily faces the older generation,” says Kelly Reid, a Goleta resident.

While many of the ladies are skilled athletes in their own right, they train with high school football coaches for two months, perfecting their game.

The blondes won the first year, and the brunettes won the second year, but the real winners were the 10,000 families served by the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter.

The ladies surpassed their goal of $65,000 last year by raising $83,000. Their goal this year is $100,000.

Donations and tickets to the game can be found here.

— Kelly Reid represents the California Central Chapter of the Alzehimer’s Association.