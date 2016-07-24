Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:27 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Color This Football Victory Blonde, 18-12 Over Brunettes

Christianne Taylor of Team Blonde looks for running room during Saturday’s Blondes vs. Brunettes women’s flag football game at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Click to view larger
Christianne Taylor of Team Blonde looks for running room during Saturday’s Blondes vs. Brunettes women’s flag football game at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Noozhawk Staff Report | July 24, 2016 | 3:36 p.m.

CHECK OUT THE PHOTO GALLERY

Blondes and brunettes were ready for some football on a hot Saturday afternoon.

The third annual Alzheimer's Association Blondes vs. Brunettes women's flag football game drew a large crowd at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. The fans watched the Blondes pull out an 18-12 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

It was a competitive, entertaining game, with the players displaying good speed, athleticism and instincts.

The game raised more than $77,000 to support the Alzheimer's Association mission to serve the more than 10,000 families in Santa Barbara County facing the disease and to eliminate the disease through the advancement of research.

The Blondes vs. Brunettes football game was created in 2005 by a group of young professional women in Washington D.C. The founders had a personal connection to Alzheimer’s disease and designed the event to raise awareness among their peers with funds dedicated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Since its inception, the event has successfully branched out to more than 75 cities nationwide and raised more than $5 million.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 