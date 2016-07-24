Color This Football Victory Blonde, 18-12 Over Brunettes

CHECK OUT THE PHOTO GALLERY

Blondes and brunettes were ready for some football on a hot Saturday afternoon.

The third annual Alzheimer's Association Blondes vs. Brunettes women's flag football game drew a large crowd at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. The fans watched the Blondes pull out an 18-12 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

It was a competitive, entertaining game, with the players displaying good speed, athleticism and instincts.

The game raised more than $77,000 to support the Alzheimer's Association mission to serve the more than 10,000 families in Santa Barbara County facing the disease and to eliminate the disease through the advancement of research.

The Blondes vs. Brunettes football game was created in 2005 by a group of young professional women in Washington D.C. The founders had a personal connection to Alzheimer’s disease and designed the event to raise awareness among their peers with funds dedicated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Since its inception, the event has successfully branched out to more than 75 cities nationwide and raised more than $5 million.