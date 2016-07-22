Blondes vs. Brunettes Football Game Set for Saturday at Polo & Racquet Club

Blondes and brunettes will be battling against each other on the football field and battling together to help find a cure for Alzheimer's disease in the third annual Alzheimer's Association Blondes vs. Brunettes women's flag football game on Saturday (July 23) at 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

This is the third year for the benefit game, which is put on by RivALZ, a volunteer-driven group that engages young professionals in friendly but fierce flag football games around the country. The Brunettes won last year's game in a defensive struggle, 6-2, while the Blondes won the inaugural game, 22-19.

Admission to the game is a $25 donation at the gate; children are free. Donations can made online before 5 p.m. Friday at the RivALZ game site. Before kickoff on Saturday, there will be a tailgate party at 11 a.m. at the polo fields.

Fans can sit in the bleachers at the polo field or bring beach chairs and blankets and watch the game from the field.

Team captains Kiersten Hess (Blondes) and Bre Czenczelewski shared their reasons on why they're playing in the game.

“We play for our grandparents, our parents, our family and our friends,"Czenczelewski said. "While we may be two teams divided on the field, we play with one common goal: To END Alzheimer’s.”

Said Hess: “We play because our generation can make a difference, so that not one more family, not one more teammate, not one more loved one has to suffer because of this epidemic.”

