Team Captains Ready to Kick Off Blondes vs. Brunettes Season for Alzheimer’s Association

Kiersten Hess and Breanna Czenczelewski are friends but remain rivals for the 2015 Blondes vs. Brunettes powder puff football game to increase awareness and funding for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The blonde and brunette team captains will kick off an exciting season at the draft party at Santa Barbara Brewing Co. at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Friends, family and fans are invited to meet the players and coaches and enjoy food, beer, raffle prizes and other festivities.

Last year’s inaugural event was “incredibly successful,” Czenczelewski said.

Generating more than $55,000 in nine weeks, the Santa Barbara game had more than 50 players.

“We crushed our fundraising goal, made new friends and had so much fun along the way. I know this year will be bigger and better than ever!" said Czenczelewski, 30, a pediatric physical therapist and an active chapter volunteer support group facilitator. She has long been a champion of the cause, participating in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's and raising thousands of dollars for the organization over the years.

With more than 500 people filling the stands, Meredith Garafolo and Bob Quackenbush called the game and Santa Barbara Elite Cheer & Dance performed at halftime.

“I’m getting excited just talking about it,” Hess said. “The blondes won, 22-19.”

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Hess is especially excited to give back to the community by helping build on the success of last year's inaugural event.

“I love getting the younger crowd involved and aware," reflected the 28-year-old social worker, who also helped coordinate the chapter’s Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative. She is particularly energetic about the football game because it is “driven by young professional women” and because of the significant impact Alzheimer’s has on women.

After working as a social worker in both mental health and with older adults, Hess experienced firsthand the effect that Alzheimer's can have on individuals as well as their families.

"I love how the Alzheimer's Association is such a significant resource of support and information for families struggling with this disease," she said. I want people to know that they are not alone and there is help out there."

In California alone, there are half a million people living with Alzheimer’s. In Santa Barbara County, 9,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s.

Regardless of the final score, Hess and Czenczelewski's fundraising efforts are making an end-run. This year Blondes vs. Brunettes Santa Barbara hopes to raise $65,000 locally. The event is new to Santa Barbara, but nationwide the football games have raised more than $3 million for Alzheimer’s research since it was started in 2005. Players commit to raising a minimum of $500.

Game day is set for Saturday, July 18 at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club with the tailgate beginning at 11 a.m. and kickoff at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to attend and watch the game. Click here for more information.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic and the nation’s sixth leading cause of death. For more information, click here or call 800.272.3900.

— Trinity Ann Schwartz is the communications coordinator for the Alzheimer's Association-California Central Chapter.