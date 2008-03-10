Blood Bank Issues Call for Donations

United Blood Services is urging the public to give a pint and get some pizza during its ongoing “Spring of Life” blood drive.

The drive is an effort to replenish valuable blood supplies. The recent cold and flu season has made it difficult for donors to give, and the organization is looking to get blood on the shelves to supply local hospitals. An estimated 270 pints are needed every day on the Central Coast.

As a thank you for participating in the drive that goes through Wednesday, volunteers will get a certificate for a free medium one-topping pizza from Pizza Mizza.

Donors must be over 17 and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donations can be made through Friday at the UBS Center, 902 Laguna St. at the corner of Canon Perdido. Click here to make an appointment online or call 805.965.7037.