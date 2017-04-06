Save a Life, Grant a Wish with Blood Donations

Every time a donor gives blood, they receive points for prizes like t-shirts, movie passes and more through United Blood Services online Hero Rewards Program.

April blood donors can gift their points to Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties, enabling more wishes to be granted for local children in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

“United Blood Services and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties share many traits in common,” said Scott Edward, donor marketing and communications director for United Blood Services.

“Many children that have received blood during their treatments have also received a Wish from Make-A-Wish®,” hes aid. “Similar to blood transfusions, Wishes granted by Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties provide children with hope, happiness and a renewed spirit.”

"There truly is power in a Wish. We know that 74 percent of parents report that their child’s Wish experience marked a turning point in their recovery. It's powerful medicine" said Pattie Mullins CEO for Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties.

"We are honored that UBS has chosen us as the beneficiary for this campaign. Funds raised will help us grant wishes to children in our community," Mullins said.

To schedule a donation appointment and/or to gift Hero Rewards points to Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties, visit UnitedBloodServices.org or call 1-877-827-4376.

Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties’ mission is to grant wishes to children ages 2½-18 who have life-threatening medical conditions. For more information or to make a donation, visit http://tri-counties.wish.org/about-us or call 676-9474.

Each week, United Blood Services California and its partner blood centers need at least 8,000 donors to meet the needs of patients in our community and beyond.

United Blood Services and its partners provide blood to more than 100 hospitals throughout the Central Coast, Northern and Central California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Northern Nevada and around the world as needed.

United Blood Services California is a part of Blood Systems, a nonprofit community blood-service provider that serves more than 800 hospitals across 24 states to provide comprehensive transfusion medicine services for patients in need.

— Sergio Coppa for United Blood Services.