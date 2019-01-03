Blood Donors Can Help Grant Wishes for Children Through Make-A-Wish and Vitalant

During National Blood Donor Month in January, blood donors can double their impact by giving blood at Vitalant while helping to grant wishes for children through Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties at the same time.

Vitalant will track the number of blood donations received at all four Vitalant donation centers and nearly 85 community blood drives throughout the Central Coast in January.

For each blood donation made, Vitalant will contribute a monetary donation to Make-A-Wish in a collective effort by sister Vitalant blood centers throughout California and Northern Nevada to grant six wishes.

To achieve this, Vitalant aims to welcome at least 19,000 donors in California and northern Nevada in January.

“Many young wish recipients also receive countless blood transfusions for their treatment, all made possible by Vitalant donors,” said Susan Noone, regional director for Vitalant.

“For the third year of our amazing partnership with Make-A-Wish, we are growing to reach an even bigger goal of granting six wishes in California and Northern Nevada, thanks to the generosity of volunteer blood donors at Vitalant,” she said.

“You have the opportunity to transform the lives of patients, Make-A-Wish children and even your own with just one blood donation this January,” she said.

Additionally, donors can also support Make-A-Wish by visiting their rewards account at blood4life.org and donating their rewards, equaling a personal monetary donation to help grant wishes.

During the past two years, more than 6,000 Vitalant donors have given blood on the Central Coast to save patients’ lives while raising more than $10,140 to help wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.

To schedule a donation appointment, visit Vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. For more about About Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties or to make a donation, visit http://tri-counties.wish.org/about-us or call 805-676-9474.

— Sergio Coppa for Vitalant.