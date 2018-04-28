Blown Transformer Leaves 3,500 Montecito Residents in Dark

A blown transformer left more than 3,500 customers in Montecito without power Monday night, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of Olive Mill Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Only limited information about the outage was available from Edison, but various reports indicated that a transformer exploded and may have caused a small vegetation fire.

By 10 p.m., 725 customers remained without power, said company spokeswoman Patricia Bartoli-Wible.

“Crews will continue to work through the night to isolate the cause, make repairs and restore power,” Bartoli-Wible said. “We ask for your patience and caution.”

Some roads in the area reportedly were closed while emergency crews investigated.

No injuries were reported.

