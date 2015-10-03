Blue and White Porcelain a Treasured Tradition with a Practical Presence

Home Furnishings

Setting your table and décor with this ever-popular ceramic combination is always a sophisticated choice

If there were one household object that best represents a global look, it is blue and white porcelain.

If blue and white porcelain where human, it would manifest itself as a sophisticated, impeccably dressed — dapper even — well-traveled, and well-read gentleman.

Today, blue and white porcelain is seen in many different forms, from bowls, to statues, to vases, to lamp bases, to plates. It is a flexible and perpetually fresh-looking décor item that suits a wide variety of environments.

Perhaps this global sophistication and appropriateness to almost any interior is the result of blue and white porcelain’s history.

Usually thought to have originated in China, blue and white porcelain is now understood to have originated in the Middle East in the 9th century. The Chinese were quick to recognize its beauty and started to import the cobalt-blue pigment — cobalt oxide — used as a glaze from Iran.

During China’s Yuan and Ming dynasties (1271-1644), blue-white porcelain became increasingly popular, and after the 14th century, manufacturers shipped it to world markets. Europe loved the porcelain and discovered ways to make it their own.

In 1673, the French jumped into the game at a now famous Rouen factory in order to mimic “la véritable porcelaine de Chine” (“The true porcelain of China”). Meanwhile, the Italians were doing the same and developed a look distinctly their own.

Eventually, blue and white porcelain made its way to the United States. George Washington’s table was set with blue and white porcelain.

As one would expect, some of the older, most exquisite pieces of blue and white porcelain are collectors’ items and expensive.

Those whose budgets might not be as large, however, do not need to feel left out. There’s a steady stream of contemporary blue and white porcelain being produced today. These are both reproductions of older pieces and new designs, and available from a number of sources.

Blue and white porcelain makes the biggest impact when clustered, though it’s also striking when found in stand alone, larger objects like lamps.

Santa Barbara’s Rooms & Gardens, 924 State St., often has a nice selection of blue and white porcelain for the home.

Of course, there are lots of online options as well; of particular note is Wisteria.com, which carries a wide selection of beautiful blue and white porcelain at many price points.

Bringing blue and white porcelain objects into your home décor is a way to bring a global and sophisticated touch to your home. It is almost never a bad idea, especially when it can be done reasonably inexpensively.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Hilary Doubleday can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.