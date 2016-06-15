Blue Ocean Sciences CEO Andrea Neal Wins Santa Barbara Entrepreneurs Giving Back Award

This year the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation created a special cash award for one of the women winners who has been in business five years or less and is providing job opportunities and valuable ideas/services to the community: the Santa Barbara Entrepreneurs Giving Back Award.

It is a separately funded award donated by entrepreneurs who are founders of successful businesses, live in Santa Barbara and helped select the recipient. The generous 2016 donors included Lynda Weinman and Sara Miller McCune, among others.

The first $10,000 Santa Barbara Entrepreneurs Giving Back Award was given to Andrea Neal, Ph.D, the founder and CEO of Blue Ocean Sciences, LLC.

Blue Ocean Sciences is a start-up science company based in Goleta that brings together experts in chemistry, engineering, biology and business to create solutions for today’s biggest environmental problems.

Some of the company’s newest technologies include specialized detection systems that can detect hundreds of chemicals in the environment; food or water samples for both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets; and a series of water remediation products the use biofilms to clean contaminated water.

In addition, Blue Ocean Sciences has set up a full-scale analytical lab in Goleta that offers cost efficient environmental, food, water and soil testing.

In the spirit of the Santa Barbara Entrepreneurs Giving Back Award, Blue Ocean Sciences is using the money from the award to create a program to loan out their environmental detection technologies to nonprofits and concerned citizen groups.

The first use of this program will be for Margo Pellegrino’s paddle down the Mississippi River from Chicago to New Orleans this summer.

A specially-adapted Blue Ocean Sciences detection unit will be integrated into her outrigger, allowing for real-time analysis of the amount of chemical and heavy metal contamination via continuous sampling of the river.

According to Cathy Feldman, board chair and CEO of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation, “Andrea and her company are doing remarkable things to improve the environment of our planet, and we are thrilled that they have decided to use her Santa Barbara Entrepreneurship Giving Back Award to continue her work in that area.”

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Entrepreneurs Giving Back Award, or to see all the winners of the 2016 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards, visit www.soefoundation.org.

— Cathy Feldman is the board chair and CEO of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation.