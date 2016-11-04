Hear Lonesome Beat of Old-Time Bluegrass in Santa Ynez Valley

Four-piece bluegrass will play everything from songs of the West to hot instrumentals to murder ballads

Musician Peter Feldmann, known nationally in old-time and bluegrass circles, will be joined by consummate banjo- and guitar-picker David West, and Tom Lee, a multi-styled bassist and founder of the former Song Tree Concert series at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall, 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos.

The three will be joined in a rare Southern California appearance by fiddler Blaine Sprouse, just returned from a tour of Japan. The four-piece bluegrass group will feature hot instrumentals, lonesome songs, murder ballads and songs of the West with fiddle, banjos, guitars, mandolins and string bass.

Advance $15 tickets are available on-line at http://bluegrasswest.com/tickets.htm and at The Book Loft, 1680 Mission Drive, Solvang. If available, tickets will be sold at the door beginning at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments and performers' CDs will be available for purchase at the intermission.

A singer and multi-instrumentalist, Feldmann has been performing bluegrass, folk, string-band and related music since the early 1960s.

He is known as the founder of the Santa Barbara Old Time Fiddler's Convention, and the original Bluebird Café in Santa Barbara, a music club that was influential on the Southern California music scene.

Feldmann's tribute CD to Uncle Dave Macon, Grey Cat On The Tennessee Farm, was named to the nation's Top Ten Bluegrass albums of 2005 by the Chicago Tribune. Feldmann was given the Music Legend Award by the Topanga Banjo/Fiddle organization in 2008.

For more information, contact Feldmann at 688-9894 or [email protected].

— Peter Feldmann for Peter Feldmann & The Very Lonesome Boys.