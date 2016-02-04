Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:51 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

BlueGrass West Presents Peter Feldmann and The Very Lonesome Boys in Concert

David West, Tom Lee, Peter Feldmann and Blaine Sprouse. ((BlueGrass West photo))
By Peter Feldmann for BlueGrass West | February 4, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

Santa Barbara folk musician Peter Feldmann is celebrating the beginning of his 54th year of award-winning encounters with American traditional music by hosting an evening of bluegrass by candlelight with The Very Lonesome Boys at 8 p.m. Feb. 27, 2016, at the Presido Chapel, located at 123 E. Canon Perdido Street in downtown Santa Barbara. 

"This will be the first opportunity in more than a year to bring these talented guys together, and we're all looking forward to sharing some fine songs and tunes with our local fans," Feldmann says. 

Named after the "high, lonesome sound" of early bluegrass, The Very Lonesome Boys band features Peter Feldmann on vocals, mandolin and guitar with master fiddler Blaine Sprouse with waltzes, breakdowns, and hot fiddle instrumentals. 

Tom Lee, a fine bassist with many years' experience in bluegrass, traditional jazz and swing joins David West, banjo and guitar virtuoso to round out this quartet of seasoned professionals.

Peter Feldmann and The Very Lonesome Boys in Concert is co-sponsored by BlueGrass West the Santa Barbara Trust For Historic Preservation.

Trust members are entitled to a discount price for advance tickets sold at the SBTHP offices.

Tickets, which cost $15, will also be available online at www.BlueGrassWest.com. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Peter Feldmann represents BlueGrass West.

 
