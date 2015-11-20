BlueGrass West Presents Peter Feldmann and the Very Lonesome Boys Trio

Advice

The famed Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall in downtown Los Olivos will feature a special, pre-Christmas Americana/Bluegrass concert by Peter Feldmann and the Very Lonesome Boys Trio.

Starting at 8 p.m. Saturday Dec. 12, 2015, the show will include some songs from the repertoire of songster and banjo player Uncle Dave Macon, as featured on Peter's CD project Grey Cat On The Tennessee Farm.

Feldmann — a long-time teacher, promoter, performer and nationally-known musician in old time and bluegrass circles — will be joined by David West, a consummate banjo and guitar picker extraordinaire, and Tom Lee, a multi-styled bassist and founder of the Song Tree Concert series.

The three will feature hot instrumentals, lonesome songs, murder ballads and songs of the West on banjo, guitar, mandolin and string bass.

A singer and multi-instrumentalist with many years' performing experience throughout California and the West, Feldmann has been presenting bluegrass, folk, string band and related musical genres since the early 1960s and is known as the founder of the Santa Barbara Old Time Fiddler's Convention as well as the original Bluebird Café in Santa Barbara, a music club highly influential on the Southern California Music scene.

His tribute CD to Uncle Dave Macon, Grey Cat On The Tennessee Farm, was named to the nation's Top Ten Bluegrass albums of 2005 by the Chicago Tribune. He received the Music Legend Award by the Topanga Banjo Fiddle organization in 2008.

The Very Lonesome Trio's distinctive sound is firmly grounded by the solid bass lines of Tom Lee, whose music ranges far and wide, from traditional jazz to country, Hawiian and bluegrass standards.

As a skilled bassist, Lee has toured with the Drifters, the Bluegrass Cardinals, and many other musical groups. His vocal harmonies add richness to the group's duo and trio arrangements.

David West has produced over 60 albums as a staff producer for CMH Records in Los Angeles and many more as a freelance producer through his Studio "Z" and Play Ball! Musical Services in Santa Barbara.

A multi-instrumentalist, his playing has appeared on hundreds of albums, TV shows and commercials, plus many film sound tracks.

West's early career was spent on the road with the Cache Valley Drifters (as a founding member) and as an accompanist to songwriter Kate Wolf.

His last 15 years have been devoted primarily to being a studio musician, though he still occasionally tours, backing up some of his favorite musicians, including Peter Lewis (Moby Grape), Chris Hillman (Byrds) and Nashville/California songwriter Kate Wallace.

Priced at $12, advance tickets for the Dec. 12 performance are available online at BlueGrassWest.com and at The Book Loft, located on Mission Drive in Solvang. If available, tickets will be sold at the door for $15 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Contact Peter Feldmann at 805.688.9894 or [email protected] for further information.

— Peter Feldmann represents BlueGrass West.