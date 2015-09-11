BlueGrass West Pulls Hot Instrumentals and Lonesome Ballads for ‘Bluegrass at the Grange’

Advice

The famed Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall in downtown Los Olivos returns from an eleven-month hiatus with a special Americana/Bluegrass concert by Peter Feldmann and the Very Lonesome Boys Trio.

The show, starting at 8 p.m. Sept. 26, will include some songs from the repertoire of songster and banjo player Uncle Dave Macon, as featured on Feldmann's CD project Grey Cat on The Tennessee Farm.

Feldmann, a long-time teacher, promoter and performer, and nationally-known musician in old-time and bluegrass circles, will be joined by David West, a consummate banjo and guitar picker extraordinaire, and Tom Lee, a multi-styled bassist and founder of the Song Tree Concert series.

The three will feature hot instrumentals, lonesome songs, murder ballads and songs of the West on banjos, guitars, mandolins and string bass.

Advance tickets, priced at $12, are available online at BlueGrassWest.com and at The Book Loft, located on Mission Drive in Solvang.

If available, tickets will be sold at the door for $15 beginning at 7:30 p.m. on the night of the event. For ticket information, call 805.688.9894.

A singer and multi-instrumentalist with many years' performing experience throughout California and the West, Feldmann has presented bluegrass, folk, string band and related musics since the early 1960s and is known as the founder of the Santa Barbara Old Time Fiddler's Convention, as well as the original Bluebird Café in Santa Barbara, a music club highly influential on the Southern California Music scene.

His tribute CD to Uncle Dave Macon,Grey Cat On The Tennessee Farm, was named to the nation's Top Ten Bluegrass albums of 2005 by the Chicago Tribune. Feldmann was given the Music Legend Award by the Topanga Banjo/Fiddle organization in 2008.

The Very Lonesome Trio's distinctive sound is firmly grounded by the solid bass lines of Lee, veteran of the Cache Valley Drifters and The Bluegrass Cardinals. His music ranges far and wide, from traditional jazz to country, Hawiian to bluegrass standards.

As a skilled bassist, Lee has toured with the Drifters, the Bluegrass Cardinals and many other musical groups. His vocal harmonies add richness to the group's duo and trio arrangements.

He is also the director of the Song Tree Music Series, a popular concert forum in Goleta, bringing lots of great music to the area.

West has produced over 60 albums as a staff producer for CMH Records in Los Angeles, and many more as a freelance producer through his Play Ball! Musical Services and Studio "Z" based in Santa Barbara, Calif.

A multi-instrumentalist, his playing has appeared on hundreds of albums, TV shows and commercials, plus many film sound tracks.

As a founding member, West's early career was spent on the road with the Cache Valley Drifters and as an accompanist to songwriter Kate Wolf. The last fifteen years have been devoted primarily to studio musicianship.

He still occasionally tours, backing up some of his favorite musicians, including Peter Lewis (Moby Grape), Chris Hillman (Byrds), California musician/musicologist Peter Feldmann and Nashville/California songwriter Kate Wallace

Visit http://bluegrasswest.com for further information.

— Peter Feldmann represents BlueGrass West.