Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:20 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Guitarist Robert Cray Bringing the Blues to Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | August 27, 2013 | 8:28 a.m.

Grammy Award-winning blues guitarist Robert Cray will delight the audience with his soulful sounds when he performs at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m.  Thursday, Sept. 19. Tickets for the show are $20.

The five-time Grammy winner has sold millions of records worldwide and sold out thousands of performances.

Cray is considered one of the greatest guitarists of his generation and has been credited with jump-starting the contemporary blues boom. With 16 albums to his credit, he is one of the few blues artists who has cultivated a mainstream following. Uniquely blending elements of rhythm and blues, pop and traditional blues, Cray has created a contemporary blues sound.

"Robert Cray is one of a precious few young blues-based artists with the talent and vision to successfully usher the genre into the 21st century without resorting either to slavish imitation or simply playing rock while passing it off as blues," said music critics Bill Dahl and Al Campbell.

Rolling Stone magazine credits Cray with reinventing blues with his “distinct razor sharp guitar playing,” and named his fourth album, Strong Persuader, one of the 100 Best Albums of The Eighties. The album went gold — an accomplishment virtually unheard of for a blues album — and featured the Top 40 hit “Smoking Gun.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this award-winning blues artist in the intimate setting of the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website by clicking here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 