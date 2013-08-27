Guitarist Robert Cray Bringing the Blues to Chumash Casino Resort

Grammy Award-winning blues guitarist Robert Cray will delight the audience with his soulful sounds when he performs at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Tickets for the show are $20.

The five-time Grammy winner has sold millions of records worldwide and sold out thousands of performances.

Cray is considered one of the greatest guitarists of his generation and has been credited with jump-starting the contemporary blues boom. With 16 albums to his credit, he is one of the few blues artists who has cultivated a mainstream following. Uniquely blending elements of rhythm and blues, pop and traditional blues, Cray has created a contemporary blues sound.

"Robert Cray is one of a precious few young blues-based artists with the talent and vision to successfully usher the genre into the 21st century without resorting either to slavish imitation or simply playing rock while passing it off as blues," said music critics Bill Dahl and Al Campbell.

Rolling Stone magazine credits Cray with reinventing blues with his “distinct razor sharp guitar playing,” and named his fourth album, Strong Persuader, one of the 100 Best Albums of The Eighties. The album went gold — an accomplishment virtually unheard of for a blues album — and featured the Top 40 hit “Smoking Gun.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this award-winning blues artist in the intimate setting of the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website by clicking here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.