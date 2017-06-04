Blues Jam/Food Drive Puts Soul into Fighting Hunger

The Blues Against Hunger Society will present Brewers & Blues Against Hunger All-Star Jam, a concert to benefit Santa Barbara County Food Banks, 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at M. Special Brewing Company, 6860 Cortona Drive, Bldg. C, Goleta.

The concert is part of the 2017 Brewers & Blues Against Hunger tour, a six-month, nine-state blues music, food drive tour of American craft brewers from June through November.

The tour is a campaign of the Blues Against Hunger Society, an organization dedicated to feeding the hungry through the preservation and promotion of blues music.

The concert has performances of some of the genre's most important and memorable songs by a collaboration of the region’s blues stewards and guest jammers, and is hosted by Sweet Sixx and The Wild Pack Blues Band.

“They’re all incredible musicians and people, one and all.” said Sweet Rachel Pack, bass player and founder of Blues Against Hunger Society. “Their music will give us an opportunity tell our story, help fight hunger, and share the blues.”

The Brewers & Blues Against Hunger events are always free and attendees are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items to support the work of the food bank.

All donations will be accepted at the door in provided food bank containers. The goal is to fill the community food bank and fight hunger while sharing the passion of blues and artisan of fine craft beers.

"We learned how music and meals can heal." said Pack. "Now it seems it’s all we want to do; we love the blues and the reward of doing what you love while help others are overwhelming."

The Blues Against Hunger Society, which has been producing blues jam food drives since 2014, has helped provide more than 10,630 meals in three years.

“We’re growing each year, however, each year it seems there is an even greater need,” said Pack. “We want to get everyone involved; the more musicians and fans we can get involved, the fewer people go hungry.”

In addition to food drives, and a celebration of blues, the jams are also a celebration of craft beer. Craft brewers and blues musicians are both artisans, and special unto themselves.

For directions and more information contact Rachel Pack, tour director, 928-256-9108, or visit www.brewersandblues.com.

— Blues Against Hunger Society.