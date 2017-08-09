Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 4:09 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Blufftop Home Expansion Goes Before Santa Barbara Planning Commission

Owner wants to maintain retaining walls and other structures that were built without permits

Story poles show where a second story would be added to a home at 1631 Shoreline Drive in Santa Barbara. The city Planning Commission will take up the project on Thursday. Click to view larger
Story poles show where a second story would be added to a home at 1631 Shoreline Drive in Santa Barbara. The city Planning Commission will take up the project on Thursday. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 9, 2017 | 9:05 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Planning Commission will decide on Thursday whether to allow a Shoreline Drive homeowner to add a second story and leave two unpermitted retaining walls, two sets of stairs, and a chain link fence on the bluffs overlooking the ocean.

Owner Chad Yonker bought the home at 1631 Shoreline Drive in 2016.

City planners said that a previous homeowner installed the walls, stairs and fence without permits between 1977 and 1987. Staff discovered the permitting errors during a zoning information report for the 2016 sale.

Staff determined that it could not find the “as-built” work on the bluff consistent with the Local Coastal Plan.

Planners said they would not have approved the work in the first place because it is not compliant with the local Coastal Act.

But there’s a problem now with removing it.

“To eliminate that would trigger other problems at this point,” said Tom Ochsner, the architect behind the project.

An engineer hired by the city determined that removing the unpermitted work could weaken the hillside.

Unpermitted retaining walls are a point of contention on the proposed expansion of a house at 1631 Shoreline Drive in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Unpermitted retaining walls are a point of contention on the proposed expansion of a house at 1631 Shoreline Drive in Santa Barbara. (Santa Barbara city staff report photo)

“It is therefore my opinion that the walls should remain to help support the slope and reduce the potential for slope failure along the bluff top,” wrote Adam Simmons, a certified engineering geologist and hydrologist. “Removal of the walls would not only disturb the surrounding area but require placement of fill material to resupport the vertical exposed slopes.”

The geologist suggested that only 18 to 24 inches of the upper retaining wall be removed.

Under these terms, in the event the bluff is compromised, the homeowner would be responsible for removing all recoverable debris from the beach and ocean, and disposing of the material.

Yonker also wants to remove an unpermitted concrete pad and plant drought tolerant vegetation in its place.

In addition to the bluff structures, Yonker wants to add 422 square feet to the first floor and a new 1,356-square-foot second-story to the 1,826-square-foot single-family residence.

The property has a history of violations. In May 2009, the Planning Commission approved a coastal development permit for two as-built concrete and wood patios, stairways and retaining walls.

The homeowner at the time also received approval to plant native vegetation and install a temporary drip irrigation.

The homeowners never removed the structures, however, and let the permit expire.

But after the permit expired, sometime in 2015, the homeowner removed some of the stairways, patios, and concrete, but left the others behind.

“Everybody wants to feel good about what happens here,” Ochsner told Noozhawk.

In a letter to the city, he said, “To restore the bluff top to its original shape would require significant disturbance to the existing bluff top, which has been in its current configuration for over 30 years. Our engineering consultants are advising us to not unnecessarily disturb the existing bluff top condition."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 