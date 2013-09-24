Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:14 am | Fog 59º

 
 
 
 

Blustery Conditions Prompt Wind Advisory

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | September 24, 2013

Breezy conditions expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory.

North winds of 15-25 mph — with gusts to 45 mph — are forecast throughout Santa Barbara County.

Winds should pick up through the afternoon Tuesday, peak in early evening, and diminish overnight, forecasters said.

Gale-force winds were forecast for the outer coastal waters during the same period.

An air-quality watch has been issued for the Santa Maria area through Friday morning due to elevated particle levels expected from the windy conditions.

The watch, issued by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the county Air Pollution Control District, warns that there is potential for poor air quality.

The two agencies offered this advice:

» If you are in an area where there are high levels of dust in the air, be cautious and use common sense to protect your family’s health.

» Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults, and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of dust and particles are in the air.

» If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to exposure to particles, including repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your health care provider.

» Everyone is encouraged to avoid dust-producing activities when winds are high.

Conditions are expected to remain sunny and warm into next week, forecasters said, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s near the coast, and in the mid- to upper 80s inland.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

