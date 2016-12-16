Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:14 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

B’nai B’rith Recalls a Vision with Dreamers Ball Event

By Joni Kelly for Congregation B’nai B’rith | December 16, 2016 | 9:01 a.m.

Congregation B’nai B’rith (CBB), Santa Barbara’s largest Jewish synagogue, celebrates its 90th anniversary at a Chagall-inspired Dreamers Ball to be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Bacara Resort, 8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

In addition to this milestone achievement, CBB will pay a special tribute to Cantor Mark Childs for his 25 years of service to the community. Childs is available to perform Hanukkah songs live for radio and TV through Dec. 31, or can do so in January prior to the event.

The theme of the ball, honoring yesterday, today and tomorrow, pays homage to the 14 founding families who had a vision to build a home for the Jews in Santa Barbara in 1927.

What started as a dream thrived beyond expectation to the temple of today: a beautiful sanctuary that serves as a spiritual home to more than 800 families.

The ball celebrates the rich history of CBB, the vibrant current community, led musically by Childs, and the commitment to innovation and strength into the future.

Through song, Jewish teaching and humor,  Childs has touched thousands of lives in Santa Barbara since his arrival at CBB 25 years ago.

From his weekly song sessions with preschoolers at Beit Ha Yeladim, to his work with hundreds of b’nai mitzvot students, to his leadership, interfaith partnerships and connection with local seniors and community members, Childs has been a role model and an inspiration.

To find out more about the Dreamers Ball sponsorship, tickets or tribute book advertising, visit www.cbbsb.org/dreamersball, call 964-7869, or email [email protected]

— Joni Kelly for Congregation B’nai B’rith.

 
