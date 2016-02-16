Board of Supervisors Approves Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services Name Change

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved changing the name of the Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services (ADMHS) to the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Feb. 9, 2016.

Guided by the County Executive Office and community stakeholders, more than two years ago the department and stakeholders launched a systems change initiative seeking to increase public access to information, education and care.

“Behavioral wellness is a hopeful term that reflects the spirit of the recovery-oriented principles adopted by the Board of Supervisors, indicating that change is possible,” explains Alice Gleghorn, Ph.D., director.

“Behavioral wellness also reflects the merging of mental health and alcohol and other drug services to better address the needs of individuals with complex behavioral health and substance use challenges,” Gleghorn said.

For more information, please contact Suzanne Grimmesey at 805.681.5289 or 805.886.5403.

— Suzanne Grimmesey represents the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.