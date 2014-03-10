Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:07 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

County Supervisors Honor Marymount Students for Service to Community

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | March 10, 2014 | 4:20 p.m.

This past Friday during the student-led, biweekly morning meeting, Marymount of Santa Barbara students screened a video that depicted the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors presenting four of their classmates with an official proclamation congratulating them on their work on behalf of Santa Barbara’s homeless community.

The students watched raptly as Marymount Middle School students were recognized for all the hard work they have done for their community.

The county clerk read from a long list of outreach programs that students from the Middle School have initiated from lemonade stands that the class of 2014 put together two years ago and raised $2,000 for Transition House, to the recent Chili Cook-off that the class of 2016 organized and raised more than $1,300 for Casa Esperanza. The Board of Supervisors were particularly impressed with the students for taking a challenge to live on $1.25 for one day, so they could walk in the shoes of those in extreme poverty.

“Marymount is a private school with a public service, and this is a perfect example of our third core value, Ethical Collaboration,” Head of School Andrew Wooden.

Sixth-grader Spencer Bassi spoke on behalf of the students and said, “My only regret is that not all of my classmates are here with us to receive this award.”

Sixth-grade teacher Kate Burris was beaming as she watched the students receive the accolades.

“The work our students have done this year on behalf of Casa Esperanza makes me so proud because their service to the community continues," she said, "and I know that this passion will stay with the kids for a lifetime. That means more to me than any test grade!”

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For 75 years, Marymount has prepared young people for the academic challenges of high school and college, while laying the foundation for life-long character, achievement and love of learning.

If you are interested in learning more about Marymount or scheduling a tour, please contact the Admission Office at [email protected] or 805.569.1811 x131.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 