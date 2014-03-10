County Supervisors Honor Marymount Students for Service to Community

This past Friday during the student-led, biweekly morning meeting, Marymount of Santa Barbara students screened a video that depicted the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors presenting four of their classmates with an official proclamation congratulating them on their work on behalf of Santa Barbara’s homeless community.

The students watched raptly as Marymount Middle School students were recognized for all the hard work they have done for their community.

The county clerk read from a long list of outreach programs that students from the Middle School have initiated from lemonade stands that the class of 2014 put together two years ago and raised $2,000 for Transition House, to the recent Chili Cook-off that the class of 2016 organized and raised more than $1,300 for Casa Esperanza. The Board of Supervisors were particularly impressed with the students for taking a challenge to live on $1.25 for one day, so they could walk in the shoes of those in extreme poverty.

“Marymount is a private school with a public service, and this is a perfect example of our third core value, Ethical Collaboration,” Head of School Andrew Wooden.

Sixth-grader Spencer Bassi spoke on behalf of the students and said, “My only regret is that not all of my classmates are here with us to receive this award.”

Sixth-grade teacher Kate Burris was beaming as she watched the students receive the accolades.

“The work our students have done this year on behalf of Casa Esperanza makes me so proud because their service to the community continues," she said, "and I know that this passion will stay with the kids for a lifetime. That means more to me than any test grade!”

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.