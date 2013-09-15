Board of Supervisors Schedules Second Day of County CEO Interviews Friday

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has begun interviewing for a new county executive officer but no action was taken after the first day of questioning candidates. More prospects will be interviewed Friday.

“There’s nothing new to report,” First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal told Noozhawk. He couldn’t confirm how many candidates the board was interviewing.

The next interview meeting will take place in closed session at the CenCal Health building, 4050 Calle Real, at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Board of Supervisors isn't scheduled to meet again until Oct. 1, so it’s unclear when a decision will be made.

“I don’t think we’re necessarily intending to have a third day, but it’s up in the air,” Carbajal said.

The county has been searching for a new CEO since the supervisors decided not to renew CEO Chandra Wallar’s contract, which expires Oct. 31.

The board's decision came two months after the news leaked that Wallar was being considered for Orange County’s CEO position. The Orange County Board of Supervisors couldn’t agree on her salary, however, and she turned down the job.

Wallar currently earns $232,000 in base salary and has held the job since 2010, when she succeeded Mike Brown, who had been CEO for 14 years.

For Wallar's replacement, the county has advertised a salary and benefit package that could total $230,000 annually. The supervisors are using a Los Gatos-based search firm, William Avery & Associates Inc. to assist in the hunt.

