Board of Supervisors to Consider Expansion of Public Health Clinic

The County Board of Supervisors will consider a contract to expand the Franklin Community Center to remodel a public health clinic at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

The expansion contract, in the amount of $820,589 to be awarded to Carrol Construction Inc, will remodel 7,000 square feet at the Franklin Community Center at 1136 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara.

“The most important responsibility of county government is maintaining the public health and safety of its residents. This upcoming remodel to the Franklin Clinic in my district will provide a much needed enhancement and expansion of the many critical services provided by our Public Health Department in the Santa Barbara community,” said 1st District Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

An additional 2,000 square feet will be created as a result of the remodel, to accommodate the increased patient load. The number of exam rooms will go from three to seven, increasing availability of primary care to patients to eight hours a day, five days a week, and adding additional hours for urgent care and obstetrics and family planning.

Construction is expected to begin next month and end in June 2008.