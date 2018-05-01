Board of Supervisors to Honor Retired County Fire Chief Michael Dyer

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will honor retired Fire Chief Michael Dyer for his service to the citizens of Santa Barbara County.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the County Administration Building Board Hearing Room, fourth floor, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Dyer served Santa Barbara County for 5½ years after serving the Los Angeles County Fire Department for 31 years. Chief Dyer has amassed 36 years professional experience encompassing executive level management in Emergency and Business Operations.

Highlights during his tenure as fire chief include:

» Creating a Career Development Guide for all personnel

» Proposing the Los Padres Private Parcel Tax Annexation and Transfer

» Proposing the Fire District Property Tax Transfer

» Serving as interim director for the Office of Emergency Management

» Updating Department Strategic Plan with Mission Statement, Vision Statement and Core Values

» Facilitating the UCSB LRDP Fire Agreement

» Ensuring department participation in the On Duty television show

» Maintaining relationships and influence at the federal, state and local levels

» Also responsible for several technological and safety upgrades during his tenure.

Dyer officially retired last Friday and will serve as interim fire chief until Feb. 2.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.