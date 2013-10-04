Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Board of Supervisors Names New County Executive Officer

Mona Miyasato of Marin County has been selected to replace outgoing Santa Barbara County chief Chandra Wallar

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | October 4, 2013 | 1:20 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has selected a new county executive officer from Marin County to replace outgoing CEO Chandra Wallar.

Mona Miyasato
Mona Miyasato

Mona Miyasato has served as the chief assistant county administrator since 2008 in Marin County and is scheduled to start in Santa Barbara on Dec. 9.

Wallar’s contract ends Oct. 31, and the Board of Supervisors will announce an interim CEO to take over during the transition, Supervisor Salud Carbajal said.

Miyasato has experience leading administrative services department, the county’s public information program and implementing policy initiatives in her time with Marin County. She also served as acting director of information services and technology and of human resources. Before that, she worked in the Santa Monica’s city government for 10 years, including her final position as deputy city manager.

“We believe that her commitment to customer service and making government work efficiently and effectively for all county residents will further enhance our community,” Carbajal said in a statement Friday.

Miyasato said she was honored to be selected and looks forward to working with the Board of Supervisors.

“Santa Barbara is a world-class county, with engaged residents, dedicated employees and a board that has made tough choices over the last several years to better position the organization toward a stable and thriving future,” she said in a statement.

As CEO, she will be the primary adviser for the board and be in charge of the operating and budget planning processes for the county. 

The tentative agreement, which needs to be approved during open session at the next board meeting, includes a salary of $230,000 and a retirement and health plan. She will also receive $20,000 for relocation expenses, a $600 per month vehicle allowance and paid leave for vacation, holidays and sick time. Scroll down to view the full proposed contract.

Her contract is scheduled for a vote Tuesday in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria.

Wallar is currently earning $232,000 in base salary. She has been CEO since November 2010, but the supervisors decided not to renew her contract earlier this year. Though the exact reasons were never made public, supervisors were not pleased when it came out that Wallar had accepted another job in Orange County. Salary negotiations there broke down and Wallar decided not to take the job, but the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to let her contract expire in October.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Final CEO Contract 2013

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 