Board of Supervisors Names New County Executive Officer

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has selected a new county executive officer from Marin County to replace outgoing CEO Chandra Wallar.

Mona Miyasato has served as the chief assistant county administrator since 2008 in Marin County and is scheduled to start in Santa Barbara on Dec. 9.

Wallar’s contract ends Oct. 31, and the Board of Supervisors will announce an interim CEO to take over during the transition, Supervisor Salud Carbajal said.

Miyasato has experience leading administrative services department, the county’s public information program and implementing policy initiatives in her time with Marin County. She also served as acting director of information services and technology and of human resources. Before that, she worked in the Santa Monica’s city government for 10 years, including her final position as deputy city manager.

“We believe that her commitment to customer service and making government work efficiently and effectively for all county residents will further enhance our community,” Carbajal said in a statement Friday.

Miyasato said she was honored to be selected and looks forward to working with the Board of Supervisors.

“Santa Barbara is a world-class county, with engaged residents, dedicated employees and a board that has made tough choices over the last several years to better position the organization toward a stable and thriving future,” she said in a statement.

As CEO, she will be the primary adviser for the board and be in charge of the operating and budget planning processes for the county.

The tentative agreement, which needs to be approved during open session at the next board meeting, includes a salary of $230,000 and a retirement and health plan. She will also receive $20,000 for relocation expenses, a $600 per month vehicle allowance and paid leave for vacation, holidays and sick time. Scroll down to view the full proposed contract.

Her contract is scheduled for a vote Tuesday in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria.

Wallar is currently earning $232,000 in base salary. She has been CEO since November 2010, but the supervisors decided not to renew her contract earlier this year. Though the exact reasons were never made public, supervisors were not pleased when it came out that Wallar had accepted another job in Orange County. Salary negotiations there broke down and Wallar decided not to take the job, but the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to let her contract expire in October.

