Board the Condor Express for Sunday’s Coastal History Cruise with Erin Graffy

Local historian Erin Graffy will guide us in the history of the Santa Barbara coastline from Hope Ranch to Summerland aboard the Condor Express from 4:30 to 6 p.m. this Sunday.

The cruise will include many notable waterfront properties.

Graffy, historian and author of numerous books on Santa Barbara history (including the coffee-table book Santa Barbara Yacht Club: A Waterfront History) will entertain and delight us with a fascinating history tour of our waterfront and coastline.

Enjoy complimentary appetizers and a no-host bar while we will learn about the intriguing waterfront and coastline landmarks that have contributed to Santa Barbara's colorful historical past.

Tickets are just $40 and are available by calling 805.882.0088, or click here for reservations or for more information.

— Richard Slade is a publicist representing Condor Express.