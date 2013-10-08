Board the Sushi Cruise to Benefit the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Enjoy sushi, wine and live music aboard the Condor Express during the Sushi Cruise at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 to benefit the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum's exhibits and educational programs.

The cruise will depart Sea Landing at 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara, with boarding at 4:30 p.m.

The cost is $100 per person or $150 per couple.

To register, call 805.962.8404 x115.

The 7,825-square-foot Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, located at the Santa Barbara Harbor, opened to the public in July 2000. Today, the museum is a vital part of the community, offering educational programs, interactive displays, and both temporary and permanent exhibits, attracting thousands of visitors each year. To date, more than 81,000 schoolchildren from 140 area schools have participated in the Maritime Museum’s educational programs.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is located at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190 in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information.

— Greg Gorga represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.