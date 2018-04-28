Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:07 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Supervisors Sign Off on Social Services Positions

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 6, 2013 | 10:52 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has signed off on a request for 77 new positions in the Department of Social Services, which has been burdened by growing caseloads in recent years.

The department provides services for children, the elderly and dependent adults in Santa Barbara County, supporting 100,000 residents.

Since 2006, caseloads have increased 54 percent, while positions will have increased only 17 percent, causing a backlog in many of the department’s benefit programs.

The department also works to help clients determine if they qualify for federal assistance such as CalFresh, the state’s food stamp program, and Medi-Cal.

Both programs have seen significant caseload increases with the poor economy, and Medi-Cal will also see a huge increase in new patients in January with the Affordable Care Act commencing.

The money to add the positions will not require any additional county general fund contributions, the board letter states. The $5.8 million needed to fund the positions, including benefits and retirement, would come from state and federal sources.

DSS Director Daniel Nielson told supervisors Tuesday that all of the positions being filled will go towards frontline workers and support staff, not to administrative positions.

The board unanimously approved the increase, and Supervisor Janet Wolf said that although no general fund dollars would be used in the decision, Nielson should not hesitate to ask the board for funding if needed to keep up with the department’s mandates.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

