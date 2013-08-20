BoardShare.com Launches, Offering Free Online Classifieds for Surfers

The Santa Barbara-based website BoardShare.me launched Sunday and allows its users to buy, sell, trade and rent surfboards and surf accessories.

BoardShare is designed exclusively for surfers, whether they are beginners or professionals.

The website’s goal is to promote the sport, create an integrated community, and allow users to find surfboards and accessories at more affordable prices.

BoardShare is free and encourages experienced surfers, shapers or just surfers on the move to sell boards for cash while helping surfers who can’t afford a brand-new, custom surfboard but know exactly what they want in a board or accessories.

BoardShare wants surfers at every level of experience to make better-informed buying decisions by joining a community that buys, sells, trades or rents surfboards among each other and shares information on deals, discounts and sales.

— Nicolas Grantham is the founder of BoardShare.